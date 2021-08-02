-
Branding/Voiceover Specialist JJ Surma Adds Two Classic Rockers To His Roster
August 2, 2021 at 10:21 AM (PT)
JJ SURMA has added GALAXY MEDIA Classic Rock WTKW (TK 99)/SYRACUSE and JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS WZPR (Z92.3)/ELIZABETH CITY-NAGS HEAD, NC to his roster of branding/voiceover stations.
SURMA is repped exclusively by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY at ricky@atlastalent.com and (212) 730-4500. He's managed by HOSS at HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP at hoss@hossmgmt.com and (646) 300-0037.