Zaelyn Journey Payton (Photo: Instagram)

Congratulations to WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist ELVIE SHANE and his wife MANDI, who welcomed their first baby together, daughter ZAELYN JOURNEY PAYTON, on TUESDAY, JULY 20th. She joins a teenage brother in the family, who is SHANE's stepson and the inspiration behind his debut single, "My Boy."

The couple shared the news with PEOPLE, stating, "Our hearts are so full! Celebrating a top 15 single about 'our boy' and the birth of a beautiful, healthy, baby girl all in the same week is more than we could have ever hoped for."

"We've spent nine years waiting for the perfect time to have a baby, only to realize there is no such thing as the perfect time," the couple previously told PEOPLE in MARCH. "We're feeling beyond blessed and thankful to give 'our boy' a sister and bring this gift from GOD into the world."

See the proud dad and healthy baby girl on SHANE's INSTAGRAM.

