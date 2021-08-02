Brent Alberts (Photo: Facebook)

After 53 years in radio, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock WMMQ, News-Talk WJIM-A and Sports WVFN-A (730 THE GAME)/LANSING Brand Mgr. BRENT ALBERTS has retired. He made the announcement in a FACEBOOK post. ALBERTS did say that he would continue to work with WMMQ's ALL REQUEST SATURDAY NIGHT and produce a daily feature for the MICHIGAN SPORTS NETWORK.

ALBERTS commented, "I’ve worked with some awesome broadcasters in my career, it’s been an honor and a pleasure. I’ve been fortunate to work for some of the best stations in AMERICA, as my career has taken me from MIAMI to SEATTLE and many places in between. I appreciate all of the great opportunities afforded me in my time, and all of you who have been a part of my radio life. So this is an official sign off of a full-time career, and I'm good with that."

