Gold

When the BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON begins play in the NBA G LEAGUE next season, the NEW ORLEANS PELICANS affiliate will have a familiar voice calling the play-by-play with UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA football broadcaster ELI GOLD agreeing to serve as primary voice of the team. GOLD has called CRIMSON TIDE football since 1989 and has called other sports over the years, including hockey, NASCAR, and, before joining the ALABAMA football crew, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA-BIRMINGHAM men's basketball.

“I’ve been a life-long NBA fan, and being able to be a part of the broadcast for the BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON and the future talent of the NEW ORLEANS PELICANS was an offer that I couldn’t pass up,” said GOLD. “I think I can speak for myself and many sports fans in BIRMINGHAM and across the state of ALABAMA -- I’m thrilled to have the SQUADRON in town and can’t wait for the season to get started.”

“When the team is on the road or a fan isn’t able to make it to a game in person, we want to be able to provide a first-class broadcast to experience the game,” said SQUADRON Manager of PR and Broadcast JOSEPH HOOVEN. “Our goal is to be the best in the league, and we believe the addition of ELI GOLD to our crew will help us achieve that.”

The SQUADRON temporarily played in the league as the ERIE BAYHAWKS in 2019-21 (the third incarnation of the BAYHAWKS) while waiting for renovations at BIRMINGHAM's LEGACY ARENA to be completed.

