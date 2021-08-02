Freeman

MLS soccer NASHVILLE SC radio play-by-play broadcaster JOHN FREEMAN is adding duties as the radio voice of BELMONT UNIVERSITY men's basketball. FREEMAN has called UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA and VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY men's basketball among other credits.

"JOHN is regarded as one of the most versatile and hardest-working broadcasters in our industry," said BELMONT Assistant Athletic Dir. for Broadcasting and Media Relations GREG SAGE. "His professionalism, depth of experience and proven track record at the highest levels of sport will be tremendous assets for our program."

« see more Net News