TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/CASPER, WY Dir./Content DONOVAN SHORT has retired. SHORT has logged over 30 years on the air.

SHORT publicly commented on his retirement on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Talk KTWO-A (AM 1030 K2)/CASPER's website.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's CASPER, WY cluster consists of Talk KKTL-A, Talk KTWO-A (AM 1030 K2), Classic Hits KRVK (107.9 THE RIVER), Top 40 KTRS (KISS-FM 104.7), Country KWYY (95.5 MY COUNTRY) and Rock KRNK (ROCK 96.7).

