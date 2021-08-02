Entravision KNTY Flips Back to Country

After flipping KNTY/SACRAMENTO from Country to Spanish in 2019, ENTRAVISION has now flipped it back ... sort of. The move comes as the company moves its bilingual Rhythmic station KHHM (FUEGO) down the dial from 103.5 to 101.9. Debuting on the station's previous frequency is Country KNTY (REAL COUNTRY 103.5), using WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated "Real Country" format.

KNTY previously operated as Country “101.9 THE WOLF” from 2006 to 2019, when it segued to Regional Mexican as a simulcast of sister KRCX (LA TRICOLOR 99.9 FM)/MARYSVILLE (NET NEWS 7/2/19). Six months later, it flipped again to Ranchera as "JOSE 101.9" (NET NEWS 1/8/20).

The REAL COUNTRY format is a mix of "'80s, '90s and today's" country. The on-air lineup is CACTUS DAVE in the mornings, SHOTGUN TAYLOR from 9a to 3p (PT), AL FARB from 3-9p and MATT HUBBELL on overnights. The new station will host numerous special events in the coming months to celebrate its launch, including a double play weekend from AUGUST 13th to 15th, a “Salute to the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME 2020 Inductees” during the month of OCTOBER and more.

"We are very excited to introduce REAL COUNTRY 103.5 FM to SACRAMENTO, a market that has always had a strong appetite for Country music," said ENTRAVISION VP/Audio Programming NESTOR ROCHA. "It is always our goal to respond to a market’s music preferences by offering formats that have the highest appeal, and we believe REAL COUNTRY 103.5 FM should ideally meet listener demands."

