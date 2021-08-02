Elder

SALEM RADIO NETWORK will nationally distribute coverage of the upcoming debate between some of the candidates in CALIFORNIA's gubernatorial recall election on WEDNESDAY (8/4), but SALEM's own host-turned-candidate, LARRY ELDER, has declined to participate.

ELDER turned down an invitation to take part in the debate at the NIXON LIBRARY in YORBA LINDA, CA, first citing a scheduling conflict, and then saying that his focus is on “defeating GAVIN NEWSON (and) not appearing in a circular firing squad with other Republicans.” NEWSOM, the incumbent, is also not participating; the election will ask voters whether NEWSOM should be recalled and, at the same time, will ask them to pick a new governor (or NEWSOM again) to serve in the event the recall is successful. Another prominent candidate, CAITLYN JENNER, will also not participate because she is shooting a television project in AUSTRALIA this week,

The debate is being sponsored by the RICHARD NIXON FOUNDATION, headed by SALEM host HUGH HEWITT, and being televised by FOX O&O KTTV (TV) (FOX 11)/LOS ANGELES, Candidates JOHN FOX, KEVIN FAULCONER, KEVIN KILEY, and DOUG OSE are expected to participate, with FOX 11 anchors CHRISTINE DEVINE and ELEX MICHAELSON and former U.S. National Security Advisor and Ambassador ROBERT C. O'BRIEN as panelists. A second debate is being planned for the week of AUGUST 23rd in advance of the SEPTEMBER 14th election.

