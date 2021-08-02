Register At CountryRadioSeminar.com

With COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) set to return in person at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL on FEBRUARY 23rd -25th, 2022, organizers have announced that registration will open on TUESDAY, AUGUST 17th at 10a (CT). The early bird rate of $549 per person will be available for purchase at CountryRadioSeminar.com for two days, before increasing to $649 on THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th.

CRS 2022 will see the return of the daylong Streaming Summit on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd, and a one-day pass to attend just the streaming-focused programming track will be available for $249.

CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS said the Streaming Summit will be "enhanced and customized to give attendees a live, unforgettable experience. And, we'll be revealing additional blockbuster content in the next two weeks that will make CRS '22 an important, necessary destination for everyone determined to preserve our format's continued success and longevity."

In addition to the three day, in-person event, CRS will also be offering a virtual track featuring livestream sessions and on-demand content. Unlike 2021's fully virtual event, musical performances will only be available in-person and not through the virtual experience. The early bird rate for a CRS Virtual pass is $99 per person, and effective AUGUST 19th, will increase to $129. Full in-person registrants will also be provided access to the virtual experience and receive the on-demand session library.

A ticket to the annual "New Faces of Country Music Showcase" is only included with in-person registration packages and will only be available until full capacity is reached. New Faces tickets are limited, and in previous years, have reached capacity within hours of being on sale. Anyone interested in a New Faces ticket is encouraged to register at 10a (CT) on AUGUST 17th.

CRS host hotel the OMNI NASHVILLE will be accepting reservations starting AUGUST 17th. A link to make reservations will be available at CountryRadioSeminar.com.

