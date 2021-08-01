DaBaby (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

DaBABY has again apologized to the LGBTQ community over his recent remarks (NET NEWS 8/2) that led to promoters canceling his scheduled performances at LOLLAPALOOZA's, CHICAGO FEST, GOVERNORS BALL and DAY N VEGAS festivals. VARIETY reported he posted his regret on INSTAGRAM.

“Social Media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he wrote. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received."

He added, “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBABY”





