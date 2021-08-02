Jack Antonoff (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

SPOTIFY has introduced the launch of NOTEABLE RELEASES, the first-ever flagship playlist that will both highlight the collaborative process of making music for major and emerging artists, as well as create visibility for the artist projects of songwriters and producers. Updating every FRIDAY (and accompanied by features on the NOTEABLE RELEASES shelf in the SONGWRITERS HUB and NOTEABLE’s IG), the playlist will include releases from songwriters and producers around the world, from household names to up-and-comers, giving fans the chance to discover music through a new lens.

Accompanying the playlist’s launch are SPOTIFY clips from JACK ANTONOFF, FINNEAS O'CONNELL, MADI YANOFSKY and AUTUMN ROWE. The format features short videos of the artists putting their personal stamp on the playlist experience, shining a spotlight onto the song creation process AND giving a voice to these often behind-the-scenes creators in order to help fans learn more about them.

FINNEAS O'CONNELL commented, “As a person who has always been curious who played what role behind the scenes on every project I’ve ever listened to and loved, I’m thrilled. Wish this had been around when I was 13, I would have eaten it up!”

Added JACK ANTONOFF, “I think any way that people can start to understand more about how these records are made and what goes into them and the process is thrilling - I always used to dig up any information I could so the more readily available it can be is cool.”

