Greenberg

Attorney ERIC DODSON GREENBERG is joining COX MEDIA GROUP as EVP/General Counsel/Corporate Secretary, starting AUGUST 16th and reporting to Pres./CEO DAN YORK. GREENBERG has been serving as a Partner at PERKINS COIE, LLP in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Technology Transactions Practice Groups; HEIDI EDDY-DORN has been serving as SVP/General Counsel/Chief Compliance Officer/Corporate Secretary at CMG since 2019 and as General Counsel since 2017.

“ERIC brings from his years of practice a comprehensive knowledge of the complexities and myriad legal issues facing the media industry,” said YORK. “His leadership experience at the intersection of law and policy makes him the ideal leader of CMG’s legal team. ERIC will add immeasurable value to our business innovation and growth strategy.”

“﻿I am extremely honored to join CMG during a time of dynamic transformation and growth,” said GREENBERG. “The vision of our board and financial sponsors, the leadership of DAN and STEVE PRUETT, and the talent of the CMG team in markets across the country, presents a distinctive opportunity. I am excited to contribute to CMG’s legacy and growth at a moment in the media ecosystem that is abounding with change and abundant in potential.”

« see more Net News