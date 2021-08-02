Deadline Extended

The deadline for applications to participate in the MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) and MRC DATA "Elevating Women In Audio: MIW & BDSRADIO Mentorship" has been extended for five more days, with filings now due on TUESDAY, AUGUST 10th.

The year-long apprenticeship program for women in music programming includes a scholarship to attend RADIO SHOW 2021 in LAS VEGAS this OCTOBER. One female brand manager, PD, APD, and/or MD from a U.S.-based music format station will be selected for the mentorship.

To apply, click here.

