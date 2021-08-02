-
Application Deadline For MIW/BDSRadio Mentorship Extended To August 10th
by Perry Michael Simon
August 3, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The deadline for applications to participate in the MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) and MRC DATA "Elevating Women In Audio: MIW & BDSRADIO Mentorship" has been extended for five more days, with filings now due on TUESDAY, AUGUST 10th.
The year-long apprenticeship program for women in music programming includes a scholarship to attend RADIO SHOW 2021 in LAS VEGAS this OCTOBER. One female brand manager, PD, APD, and/or MD from a U.S.-based music format station will be selected for the mentorship.
To apply, click here.