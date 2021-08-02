'Beers On Me' is Country's Most-Added This Week

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist DIERKS BENTLEY, BAD REALM/ATLANTIC RECORDS artist BRELAND and BIG LOUD RECORDS' HARDY for earning 56 MEDIABASE adds this week with their single, "Beers On Me," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week.

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST ASHLEY KNIGHT, Dir./WEST COAST MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, Dir./SOUTHWEST MARA SIDWEBER, Dir./MIDWEST KATIE BRIGHT, Dir./NORTHEAST ANNIE SANDOR and Coord./Promotion MEGAN KLEINSCHMIDT.

