LIVEXLIVE and its PODCASTONE division are expanding their "SELF MADE" talent contests to podcasting with “SELF MADE PODCAST EDITION,” a late entry in the "next big thing contest" category that aims to find the "next big podcast star." The contest for amateur podcasters kicks off TODAY (8/3) and is dangling a package the company values at $100,000 in promotion and a podcasting contract for the winner, who will be announced on SEPTEMBER 30th (INTERNATIONAL PODCAST DAY). A previous SELF MADE contest involved boxing, and the company plans to hold more contests in other genres.

The contest will take submissions through LIVEXLOVE's LaunchpadOne platform at selfmade.launchpadone.com, then judges will pick five finalists, each being subjected to mentor interviews to be recorded and release as podcasts; finally, a polit will be submitted for judging and a winner chosen.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, “There are so many wonderfully creative and innovative podcasters out there. We’re excited to be able to offer someone the opportunity to make their dreams of becoming a self made podcast host come true,”

CTO JIM BALLAS said, “LIVEXLIVE’s Flywheel approach partnered with LaunchpadOne’s quest for discovering emerging talent through the SELF MADE PODCAST EDITION further expands our SELF MADE pop-culture competition franchise by tapping into the burgeoning audio industry.”

