Marsett

AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO weekend anchor DAVE MARSETT is retiring after 20 years with the station.

MARSETT's radio news career includes stops at WYSL-A-WPHD/BUFFALO; WBNS-A/COLUMBUS, OH; KLIK-A-KTXY/JEFFERSON CITY, MO; and SATELLITE MUSIC NETWORK. MARSETT told ROBERTFEDER.COM that "it's time for a change."

