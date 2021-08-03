Q2 Results

Second quarter 2021 brought big year-to-year revenue gains for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, rebounding from last year's pandemic-impacted numbers to see a 45% increase to $107.3 million. In its earnings release, the company highlighted that the quarter's net revenue was equal to 99.4% of second quarter 2019's net revenue when excluding 2019's live events revenue. TOWNSQUARE also saw a 36% increase in total digital revenue, which represented 47% of overall revenue for the first six months of 2021, and a 19.7% increase for TOWNSQUARE Interactive net subscription revenue to $20.2 million.

Net income rose from a loss of $26.8 million in second quarter 2020 to a gain of $10.1 million in second quarter 2021 (50 cents/diluted share).

CEO BILL WILSON's statement on this quarter's results read, "TOWNSQUARE's strong performance continued in the second quarter of 2021, with significant growth in net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, net subscribers and net income. In the second quarter of 2021, net revenue increased +45% year over year, but more importantly, TOWNSQUARE achieved 99.4% of Q2 2019's net revenue when excluding Live Events net revenue (in Q2 2019 there was $6.3 million of Live Events net revenue). Total digital revenue growth accelerated to +36% year over year (+27% vs. Q2 2019), contributing approximately 47% of TOWNSQUARE's total net revenue in the first six months of 2021. Over the next three years, we expect double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue, fueling the growth of our digital platform from $180 million of revenue (on a trailing twelve-month basis as of June 30, 2021) to $250 million. Most impressively, I am extremely proud to report that TOWNSQUARE's second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $30.3 million not only exceeded our expectations, our previously stated guidance, and 2019 levels (+1% vs. Q2 2019), but it was also the highest Adjusted EBITDA generated in any single quarter in TOWNSQUARE's history. To accomplish this strong result only one year after the start of the pandemic is a testament to the strength of the TOWNSQUARE Team, our digital platform and solutions for local businesses, and our careful expense management efforts.

"As a Digital First Company, our digital revenue and profit growth has accelerated, driving the diversification of our business, total Company growth and separation from our local competition. I am incredibly optimistic about TOWNSQUARE's future, and very proud that we are on the path to achieving 2019's Adjusted EBITDA in 2021, on the verge of a full revenue recovery in 2021, and plan on delivering strong revenue and profit growth in 2022."

