WESTWOOD ONE's MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL broadcasts will have a new studio host this season, as RICH EISEN takes over from JIM GRAY as pregame and halftime host. EISEN will also host WESTWOOD ONE's coverage of the opening THURSDAY night game on SEPTEMBER 9th (DALLAS at TAMPA BAY) and SUPER BOWL LVI in INGLEWOOD, CA on FEBRUARY 13, 2022.

EISEN, host of "THE RICH EISEN SHOW" on WESTWOOD ONE, the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK, and PEACOCK and the JUST GETTING STARTED" podcast for CUMULUS and a longtime anchor on NFL NETWORK, said, "MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on WESTWOOD ONE is one of the greatest hosting gigs in broadcasting and I'm honored to have the seat. The fact that I can expand my partnership with WESTWOOD ONE beyond my daily show and podcast platform by talking even more football thrills me to no end."

"WESTWOOD ONE and the NFL's MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL share a history filled with amazing football and some of the greatest voices to ever cover the game," said SVP/Sports Programming BRUCE GILBERT. "We are pleased that RICH EISEN has agreed to carry on that storied tradition by adding his preeminent NFL NETWORK voice to our pre-game and half-time programming."

GRAY announced YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 8/2) that he will host a weekly show for SIRIUSXM on MONDAY nights, consisting of extended versions of the interviews with TOM BRADY and LARRY FITZGERALD that he conducted on the WESTWOOD ONE pregame and halftime shows.

