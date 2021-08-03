Ralph Cipolla (Phorwo: LinkedIn)

Congrats to veteran programmer and consultant RALPH CIPOLLA, who shared with ALL ACCESS that he has joined AUDACY in the newly created position of Dir./Programming Insights.

He was most recently VP/Programming Strategy & Analytics for CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE.

"While transitioning from CIPOLLA ANALYTICS to AUDACY, I wanted it quiet so I could contact my clients," he said. "I just posted something on FACEBOOK last week."





