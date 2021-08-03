-
Ralph Cipolla Joins Audacy As Dir./Programming Insights
by Pat Gillen
August 3, 2021 at 6:26 AM (PT)
Congrats to veteran programmer and consultant RALPH CIPOLLA, who shared with ALL ACCESS that he has joined AUDACY in the newly created position of Dir./Programming Insights.
He was most recently VP/Programming Strategy & Analytics for CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE.
"While transitioning from CIPOLLA ANALYTICS to AUDACY, I wanted it quiet so I could contact my clients," he said. "I just posted something on FACEBOOK last week."