Wolfley

iHEARTMEDIA PITTSBURGH's STEELERS RADIO NETWORK has announced some programming and talent changes.

Among the changes, former STEELERS offensive lineman CRAIG WOLFLEY is moving up from sideline analyst to serve as color analyst alongside incumbent play-by-play announcer BILL HILLGROVE. WOLFLEY is filling the seat left vacant when TUNCH ILKIN retired in JUNE due to his battle with ALS. WESTWOOD ONE sideline reporter and former STEELERS offensive lineman MAX STARKS will take WOLFLEY's place as sideline analyst along with returning sideline reporter MISSI MATTHEWS. Also, during the season, STARKS and WOLFLEY will co-host a daily show, "IN THE LOCKER ROOM," on iHEARTMEDIA Sports WBGG-A (ESPN 970)/PITTSBURGH and the digital STEELERS NATION RADIO channel.

“This is an incredible honor knowing the people who proceeded me in this seat and a lineage I hope I do justice to,” said WOLFLEY. “I’m looking forward to working with an incredible team on STEELERS broadcasts.”

“I am honored to be back on the STEELERS sideline once again,” said STARKS. “I've traded in my helmet for a headset, and I'm excited to join the STEELERS RADIO NETWORK and keep the Lineman tradition alive on the broadcasts!”

The STEELERS RADIO NETWORK is based at flagship Classic Rock WDVE and Sports WBGG-A (ESPN 970)/PITTSBURGH.

« see more Net News