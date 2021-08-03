Rickard, Laird

EMMIS Sports W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS PD/morning host JEFF RICKARD is heading to AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON and the WEEI RADIO NETWORK as Brand Manager, starting AUGUST 11th. RICKARD, a former ESPN RADIO and SPORTING NEWS RADIO host and KFNZ-A/SALT LAKE CITY OD, replaces JOE ZARBANO, who resigned earlier this year; in addition, Exec. Producer KEN LAIRD has been promoted tp Assistant Brand Manager at WEEI.

“Having worked in sports radio for virtually my entire career, I am thrilled to join the team at WEEI,” said RICKARD. “Its rich history is well documented as is the unmatched passion of the BOSTON sports fan. I’m looking forward to pairing this talented team with fresh, new ideas to both reflect and match that passion.”

“I am thrilled to welcome JEFF to the team,” said AUDACY BOSTON SVP/Market Manager TIM CLARKE. “His deep expertise and experience in sports media plus his passion for our NEW ENGLAND teams make him perfectly suited to lead one of America’s most legendary local sports brands.”

"I am thrilled to continue working with the GREG HILL SHOW while also partnering with JEFF RICKARD. Hopefully it will give me options should GREG come to his senses and kick me off of his show,” said LAIRD.

“KEN is a supremely talented, up-and-coming programming leader and will have a huge impact on WEEI in this expanded role,” said CLARKE. “I am extremely optimistic and excited for WEEI’s continued evolution under the leadership of both JEFF and KEN.”

« see more Net News