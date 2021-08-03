Lucy

If you thought you'd seen everything LUCILLE BALL did in her long, illustrious career as one of HOLLYWOOD's comedy legends, SIRIUSXM is ready to prove you wrong with the airing of a long-lost radio series LUCY hosted for CBS RADIO in 1964-65.

"LET'S TALK TO LUCY" will air on limited-run repository Channel 104 and on the SXM app, PANDORA, and STITCHER starting THURSDAY (8/5), with the original episodes, interviews with BING CROSBY, BOB HOPE, DEAN MARTIN, CAROL BURNETT, FRANK SINATRA, BARBRA STREISAND, and other celebrities, augmented by current celebrities answering some of LUCY's questions, including AMY POEHLER, ROSIE O'DONNELL, TIFFANY HADDISH, RON HOWARD, CAROL BURNETT, DEBRA MESSING, JOY BEHAR, ROBERT KLEIN, BARRY MANILOW, SEAN ASTIN, KATHIE LEE GIFFORD, and RANDY RAINBOW.

"Although I have been care-taking these ancient tapes for over thirty years, I had never really listened to them all and had no idea how many remarkable people Mom had talked to on these radio shows," said LUCY's daughter, actress LUCIE ARNAZ. "It's a treasure trove of personal information from some of the greatest talents of American entertainment and my family and I can't wait to share them with the rest of the planet."

"Few stars reach a level of worldwide fame that they need only be known by one name. LUCY is one such star," said SIRIUSXM SVP/Comedy Programming JACK VAUGHN. "Always a trailblazer, LUCY can arguably add 'one of America's first podcasters' to her vast repertoire. Hearing her conversations with some of the world's biggest names, full of her signature wit, charm, and intelligence, is truly a surreal experience, and I can't wait for listeners to tune in."

« see more Net News