Announced in JANUARY as among the podcast producer's 2021 slate (NET NEWS 7/21), LEMONADA MEDIA's third version of its "GOOD" podcast series, "GOOD GRIEF," has made its debut. The six-part show with ten-minute episodes examines stories of loss and how death affects survivors.

"LEMONADA was founded on grief -- we started the company and our flagship series, LAST DAY, two years ago after losing our little brothers to opioid overdoses," said CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER. "Every day, we create high-quality podcasts that help people feel less alone."

"Grief is lonely and isolating -- it's almost a universal aspect of the experience -- but it doesn't have to be. This show aims to normalize the grieving process and provide comfort to listeners," said Chief Content Officer STEPHANIE WITTLES WACHS. "It's an audio portrait of love and loss supported by an immersive soundscape composed by the talented HANNIS BROWN."

Previous installments in the "GOOD" series included parenting podcast "GOOD KIDS" and sex education podcast "GOOD SEX."

