COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA has promoted GSM KRIS HACKETT to Director of Sales for CMG RADIO ATLANTA. HACKETT, who joined the cluster in 2013 after stints at CMG/RICHMOND and CLEAR CHANNEL/TAMPA, will oversee sales for News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB), AC WSB-F (B98 FM), Classic Hits/Classic Rock WSRV (97,1 THE RIVER), and R&B WALR-F (KISS 104 FM).

“KRIS is a proven leader with a keen ability to grow market share, deliver enhanced revenues and develop high caliber sales teams while building relationships with key partners that fit perfectly with our customer centric sales culture,” said VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG. “I’m thrilled to have such a visionary and talented leader inside CMG to promote into this critical role.”

“I’m honored to lead the CMG ATLANTA multimedia sales team into a new era,” said HACKETT. “The motivation and work ethic of the most talented sales team in the industry makes me excited to effectively and creatively connect our audience with our advertisers.”

