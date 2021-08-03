20th season (Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless)

“American Idol,” hosted by RYAN SEACREST, will welcome back judges LUKE BRYAN, KATY PERRY and LIONEL RICHIE for a fifth season on ABC-TV. The “Idol Across AMERICA" live virtual nationwide search for talent begins FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th.

“LUKE, KATY, LIONEL and RYAN are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with ‘Idol’ on ABC,” said WALT DISNEY TELEVISION EVP/Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment ROB MILLS. “Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on ‘Idol.’”

“’American Idol’ is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business,” said Executive Producer/Showrunner MEGAN WOLFLICK. “The chemistry and passion KATY, LUKE, LIONEL and RYAN bring is second to none. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer.”

“We are thrilled that KATY, LIONEL, LUKE and RYAN will be back to help discover our next American Idol,” said Executive Producer and INDUSTRIAL MEDIA CEO ELI HOLZMAN. “This dream team has selected and guided some of the most talented ‘Idol’ contestants in the history of the series, and we can’t wait to see who they’ll find next.”

“Idol Across AMERICA” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

GEORGIA, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA (AUGUST 6th)

CONNECTICUT, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK (AUGUST 8th)

KANSAS, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS (AUGUST 11th)

FLORIDA, MICHIGAN, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA (AUGUST 13th)

ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI (AUGUST 16th)

INDIANA, KENTUCKY, TENNESSEE (AUGUST 18th)

ALASKA, CALIFORNIA, HAWAII, NEVADA (AUGUST 21st)

IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON, WYOMING (AUGUST 23rd)

ILLINOIS, IOWA, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, WISCONSIN (AUGUST 25th)

Open Call: Nationwide (AUGUST 27th)

ARIZONA, COLORADO, NEW MEXICO, UTAH (AUGUST 31st)

MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT (SEPTEMBER 2nd)

DELAWARE, MARYLAND, OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, WASHINGTON, DC (SEPTEMBER 8th)

Open Call: The SOUTH (SEPTEMBER 10th)

Open Call: EAST Coast (SEPTEMBER 13th)

Open Call: WEST Coast SEPTEMBER 16th)

Open Call: Nationwide (SEPTEMBER 21st)

More information at www.americanidol.com/auditions.





