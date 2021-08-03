Coming Tomorrow

OZY MEDIA's branded content podcast "THE FUTURE OF X" has returned with client VITAL FARMS and the new topic "THE FUTURE OF FARMING." The show will post all four episodes TOMORROW (8/4).

"People are becoming increasingly conscious of how their food is produced including how animals on the farm are treated and the environmental impact of what they put on their plate," said OZY Head of Podcasts SEAN BRASWELL. "We are so excited to partner with VITAL FARMS, a brand that is trusted by so many for its honest and transparent practices to take a critical look at today's food system and discuss solutions to some of the most pressing agricultural challenges in the industry."

"We have always believed that educating people about the purpose of Conscious Capitalism is an important part of furthering our mission to bring ethical food to the table," said VITAL FARMS VP/Marketing KATHRYN MCKEON. "We are pleased to partner with OZY on THE FUTURE OF FARMING.... We hope this podcast inspires listeners to value the lives of people, animals, and the planet when making decisions about what they eat."

A previous "THE FUTURE OF X" podcast with client SMARTSHEET focused on the future of the workplace.

