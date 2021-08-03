One Year In Service

DEF JAM FORWARD, conceived in the wake of the GEORGE FLOYD, BREONNA TAYLOR and AHMAUD ARBERY tragedies, celebrates one year of working at education, advocacy and on action. DEF JAM FORWARD is working at developing a community that values, promotes and demands respect, freedom, equal opportunity and justice for Black lives and all marginalized communities.

Since its inception, DEF JAM FORWARD has created over 6 million impressions via DEF JAM's social channels, led by social manager and DEF JAM FORWARD co-founder KHOREY WASHINGTON.

DEF JAM FORWARD has a Year In Review to view here.

