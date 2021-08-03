New Inductees

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME has named its Class of 2021, with 20 TEXAS radio veterans selected for induction at the TEXAS MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING AND COMMUNICATIONS in KILGORE, TX on NOVEMBER 6th.

"After a spirited season of balloting, our voting members have selected twenty broadcast professionals to join the group of Lone Star veterans who have distinguished themselves in the radio industry," said Exec. Dir. DOUG HARRIS. "This list of inductees represents award-winning sellers, programmers, on-air talent, and production aces along with masterful ratings and revenue generators across the industry, representing a variety of formats."

The inductees include KAJA (KJ97)/SAN ANTONIO morning host RANDY CARROLL; Country programmer MAC DANIELS; the late WBAP-A/DALLAS host DON DAY; longtime PD and consultant JOEL FOLGER; HOUSTON and DALLAS radio personality RON FOSTER; radio and TV newsman ROGER GRAY; DALLAS sportscaster and former COWBOYS radio analyst DALE HANSEN; and the late broadcaster and HOUSTON ASTROS Dir./Broadcasting JAMIE HILDRETH.

Also, former COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON GSM and CLEAR CHANNEL/HOUSTON VP/GM JUDY LAKIN; AUDACY Sports KILT-A/HOUSTON host RICH LORD; WOAI-A/SAN ANTONIO's JOHNNY MARKS; COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS Exec. Dir. and former KASE/AUSTIN and KSCS-WBAP-A/DALLAS PD BILL MAYNE; Country programmer and former KIKK/HOUSTON PD/morning host CHARLIE OCHS; and HOUSTON host JAMMIN’ JIMMY OLSON.

And KLOL and KKHH/HOUSTON host GREG “GREGO” ONOFRIO; former KQUE-A/HOUSTON host RONNIE RENFROW; HOUSTON radio veterans RANDY SCHELL and MARC SHERMAN; former KKBQ (93Q)/HOUSTON afternoon host “CACTUS JACK” TALLEY; and the late KTRH-A/HOUSTON gardening show host BILL ZAK.

