The latest product of the podcast partnership between CUMULUS MEDIA and IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT is a true crime series examining an unsolved 1990 murder case in GEORGIA.

"FOX HUNTER" is a 10-part series debuting TODAY (8/3) on the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK, hosted by SEAN KIPE and investigating the murder of 18-year-old RHONDA SUE COLEMAN in HAZELHURST, GA. The show is a follow up to INPERATIVE's "IN THE RED CLAY," with the first "FOX HUNTER" episode being distributed in the "IN THE RED CLAY" feed as well as its own feed. "FOX HUNTER" is also available via IMPERATIVE's paid-subscription channel on APPLE PODCASTS.

