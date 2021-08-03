Lori Lewis

“Radio has some of the most active and loyal fans, but all too often we underestimate the impact we can have on their day-to-day lives, especially in the social space,” observed MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

“We tend to spend more time on superficial levels – touching them in bulk with random questions like, ‘What’s your favorite State Fair food?’

“And even if those types of empty, forgettable transactions ‘got 1.2k comments!’ How did you capitalize off 1200 people?

“What depth of connection and retention does that create in the building of a sustainable, enduring brand?

“It takes care and consistency in content to drive fan interest and conversion to create an impact on ratings and revenue.

“But that mindset won't be fully embraced until we stop looking at what fans can do for us and rather what we can do for them.”

Read more about "Why Your Social Media Isn't Working" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

