Consultant Jeff McHugh Offers 'Original Recipe' For Podcast Success
by Charese Fruge
August 4, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
According to Consultant JEFF MCHUGH, "Podcasting – like any media or entertainment platform – is a crowded battlefield with many casualties. Of all the available podcasts in the world today, 75% are no longer active according to PODCAST INDUSTRY insights. Many shows never make it to a second episode."
In this week's CONSULTANT TIPS, JEFF offers an "Original Recipe Podcast" for success.