Jeff McHugh





According to Consultant JEFF MCHUGH, "Podcasting – like any media or entertainment platform – is a crowded battlefield with many casualties. Of all the available podcasts in the world today, 75% are no longer active according to PODCAST INDUSTRY insights. Many shows never make it to a second episode."

In this week's CONSULTANT TIPS, JEFF offers an "Original Recipe Podcast" for success.

