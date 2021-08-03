Sold

JACOBSON BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. is selling News-Talk KILR-A, Country KILR-F (KILLER BEE COUNTRY 95.9 FM), and K247CJ/ESTHERVILLE, IA to MATT BEAVER's BEAVER BROADCASTING, INC. for $1.5 million plus 50% of accounts receivable.

In other filings with the FCC, CHAMPLIN BROADCASTING, INC. applied for an STA to operate KQOB/ENID, OK at another tower site on a temporary basis due to damage to the existing antenna.

Filing for extensions of Silent STAs were ESTRELLA RADIO LICENSE OF HOUSTON LLC (KEYH-A/HOUSTON, tower lease expired); AVONDALE METAL WORKS, LLC (W226CT/LEEDS, AL, moving); and METRO RADIO, INC. (WKDV-A/MANASSAS, VA, seeking new site, and W249DX/RESTON, VA, WKDV is primary station).

