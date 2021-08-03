Johal (Photo: Twitter @JasJohalBC)

Reporter and former member of the BRITISH COLUMBIA Legislature JAS JOHAL is returning to CORUS News-Talk CKNW-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 980 CKNW)/VANCOUVER as afternoon host, starting AUGUST 23rd.

JOHAL worked at CKNW in 1991-94 before moving into TV news at what was then known as BCTV (now CORUS sister GLOBAL affiliate CHAN-TV (GLOBAL BC)), eventually becoming BRITISH COLUMBIA correspondent for the national GLOBAL network and ASIA Bureau Chief for GLOBAL NEWS. A member of the LIBERAL PARY, he was elected MLA from the RICHMOND-QUEENSBOROUGH district in 2017 and was defeated in the 2020 election. JOHAL will be joined on the new show by contributor JAWN JANG.

“THE JAS JOHAL SHOW is going to be a smart, connected, can’t-miss part of the afternoon for listeners across the LOWER MAINLAND,” said CKNW Dir./Talk and Talent KATHRYN STEWART. “We’re excited to bring JAS’ depth of news experience and sharp perspective to the air.”

“Thirty years ago this year, I began my career at CKNW. It’s great to come home, and join an amazing team of hosts, producers, and journalists who each day shine light on issues that are important to our city and province,” said JOHAL. “From the continued challenges posed by COVID, to forest fires in the Interior, to a potential federal election, there’s plenty to talk about. I look forward to engaging with CKNW listeners very soon.”

