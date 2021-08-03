Rubino

THE SYNDICATE Sr. Mgr./Radio Promotion JERRY RUBINO has exited after nearly eight years with the company running Alternative Specialty Show campaigns.

RUBINO haS more than 30 years of experience in both radio and records, including WHTZ/NEW YORK, WPLJ/NEW YORK, WLIR/NASSAU-SUFFOLK, WMGQ/MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET, WCHR/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ, SIRIUSXM, iHEARTMEDIA, LAST.fm, ROUGH TRADE, CHRYSALIS, BAR/NONE, RADIOACTIVE, and PELLEGRINO PROMOTIONS.

The well-seasoned radio on-air/programmer and record promoter is ready to take on the next chapter. Reach out to RUBINO at mailto: mailto:TheRub60@comcast.net?subject=I Saw It At All Access or (631) 838-7400.

