KSOO-F/Sioux Falls Flips To KIKN (Kickin' Country 100.5) Simulcast, Sports Format Moves To KSOO-A-K272FZ
by Perry Michael Simon
August 4, 2021
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has flipped Sports KSOO-F (ESPN 99.1)/SIOUX FALLS, SD to a simulcast of sister Country KIKN-F (KICKIN' COUNTRY 100.5). The new simulcast "KICKIN' COUNTRY 99.1 AND 100.5" gives the Country format improved coverage of the market with KSOO-F's tower being closer to the city of SIOUX FALLS. The flip occurred on SUNDAY night (8/1) at midnight (CT).
The Sports format lives on, however, replacing the News-Talk format of KSOO-A at 1000 AM with an FM translator simulcast on K272FZ as ESPN SIOUX FALLS.
ESPN Radio Launches New Signal on Historic Station in Sioux Falls: https://t.co/jAW5AP1jOn @JTespn— ESPN 102.3/AM1000 Sioux Falls Sports Leader (@ESPNSiouxFalls) August 2, 2021
Coming up in one hour, you will be able to hear Kickin' Country at 99-1 and 100.5! pic.twitter.com/s33kxauVp6— Kickin' Country (@KIKNCountry) August 2, 2021