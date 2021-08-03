Format Shuffle

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has flipped Sports KSOO-F (ESPN 99.1)/SIOUX FALLS, SD to a simulcast of sister Country KIKN-F (KICKIN' COUNTRY 100.5). The new simulcast "KICKIN' COUNTRY 99.1 AND 100.5" gives the Country format improved coverage of the market with KSOO-F's tower being closer to the city of SIOUX FALLS. The flip occurred on SUNDAY night (8/1) at midnight (CT).

The Sports format lives on, however, replacing the News-Talk format of KSOO-A at 1000 AM with an FM translator simulcast on K272FZ as ESPN SIOUX FALLS.

ESPN Radio Launches New Signal on Historic Station in Sioux Falls: https://t.co/jAW5AP1jOn @JTespn — ESPN 102.3/AM1000 Sioux Falls Sports Leader (@ESPNSiouxFalls) August 2, 2021

Coming up in one hour, you will be able to hear Kickin' Country at 99-1 and 100.5! pic.twitter.com/s33kxauVp6 — Kickin' Country (@KIKNCountry) August 2, 2021

« see more Net News