WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORPORATION Pres./CEO DALE MILLER has announced his retirement after 44 years with the company. MILLER informed staffers of his retirement in an email sent TUESDAY (8/3).

MILLER joined the company in 1977 and expanded the operation from one AM-FM combo to 30 stations, the METRONEWS RADIO NETWORK, concert venue GREER PAVILION in WESTOVER, WV, the MOUNTAINEER SPORTS NETWORK, and video production company PIKEWOOD CREATIVE.

METRONEWS reports that Chairman JOHN RAESE praised MILLER in a statement, saying that MILLER “has had a long and outstanding career leading WVRC for over 44 years. We will miss his leadership but even more so we will miss him as a friend and colleague in the daily life of our business. We wish DALE the very best in his retirement. It is well deserved.”

