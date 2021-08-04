-
WXQR/Jacksonville-New Bern, NC Flips To Regional Mexican As 'La Pantera 105.5'
by Perry Michael Simon
DICK BROADCASTING has flipped Active Rock WXQR (ROCK 105)/JACKSONVILLE-NEW BERN, NC to Regional Mexican as LA PANTERA 105.5.
The station is carrying UNIVISION's "EL BUENO, LA MALA, Y EL FEO" morning show and syndicated midday host STEPHANIE "CHIQUIBABY" HIMONIDIS along with local shows 2p-midnight (ET) and will be an affiliate of the CAROLINA PANTHERS' Spanish-language radio network.