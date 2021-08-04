Increases For Q2

Revenue rose year-to-year at NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, jumping 23.7% to $1/13 billion, fueled by a 35% increase in total TV advertising revenue (42% excluding political revenue). Net income more than doubled, rising 103% to $199.8 million, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 43% to $418.8 million.

As is its custom, NEXSTAR did not disclose the performance of its only radio property, News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO.

In his earnings statement, Chairman/CEO PERRY A. SOOK celebrated the quarter's record net revenue and added that "we expect to generate year-over-year growth across all of our non-political revenue sources for the remainder of 2021."

