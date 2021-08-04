Buys Commission Music

Music Platform, SLIP.STREAM has bought independent Hip-Hop record label COMMISSION MUSIC from ANTHONY MARTINI. Since being established in 2015, COMMISSION has developed artists like LIL DICKY, IDK and MADEINTYO. MARTINI joins SLIP.STREAM's board.

The acquisition positions SLIP.STREAM RECORDS as a creator-driven music label.

MARTINI commented, "New technology has completely changed the way fans consume content. Not only do they want to listen to music, they want to USE it. SLIP.STREAM's forward-thinking model eliminates the walls between creators and musicians. I believe this is the most powerful way to break new music. They get it, period."

SLIP.STREAM RECORDS looks to utilize its partnership with VYDIA to distribute its releases to all digital service providers. Releases will also be available on their creator music platform.

VYDIA CEO and co-founder ROY LAMANNA said, "We think SLIP.STREAM is onto something big, which is why we wanted to be their distribution partner. We believe this is where the industry is heading and we want to be part of the team leading the charge."

"It’s clear that the more an artist's songs are used in content, the more streams and revenue it generates. Creating friction around using music in the creator universe just doesn’t make sense,” said SLIP.STREAM Co-CEO DAN DEMOLE.

SLIP.STREAM CO-CEO DAVID CARSON added, "There’s an entire audience of creators who use music and don’t just listen to it. We recognize this as one of the major shifts happening in the music marketplace. We're actively building new tools and new revenue streams so artists can grow their brand, their fanbase, and their revenue."

