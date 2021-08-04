Doyle

ST. LOUIS radio personality JIM DOYLE has passed away, his station, RADIO ARTS FOUNDATION–SAINT LOUIS Classical WFUN-HD2-K297BI (CLASSIC 107.3)/ST. LOUIS, is reporting.

DOYLE, most recently morning host at CLASSIC 107.3, previously hosted afternoons and served as MD at crosstown KEZK, hosted mornings at WMRY, and worked at KADI KSHE, and KMOX-F.

CLASSIC 107.3 President JAMES NOUSS said, “Through a lifetime in radio, JIM touched many, many people literally around the globe -- everyone he met became an instant friend. As our morning drive-time host, we all woke with JIM’s upbeat voice serving as a guide to how our day would go. He was beloved by his many loyal fans.”

« see more Net News