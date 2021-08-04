AdMatic Unveiled

FUTURI has unveiled its latest product, a new platform that automatically converts podcast content to metadata. AdMatic, currently in beta test mode, converts audio into metadata to allow programmatic ad platforms to find appropriate content for ad matching, the best times in a show to place ads and chapter markers, keywords for searching, and social handles for guests.

“Two million podcasts all have the same problem: poor metadata sorting that leads to mismatched recommendations for listeners and ineffective advertising for businesses,” said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “AdMatic solves this by using FUTURI’s AI-driven technology to individually categorize podcast episodes and align with the businesses and products that best match on a case-by-case basis, rather than the hopelessly broad one-size-fits-all approach we currently see in the market.”

Find out more at AdMatic.ai.

