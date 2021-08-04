New Version Of WO Traffic

WIDEORBIT has issued the latest version of its WO Traffic ad sales and operations platform for TV and radio stations. WO Traffic v21.0 adds an Electronic Material Instructions module that integrates with ECN, PREMIUMMEDIA360, ITN NETWORKS, and SPOTGENIE, with WARREN LAMB and vCREATIVE integrations on the way. Other upgrades include changes to log editing and New Orders navigation, a customizable Inventory Analysis Report, and other revisions.

"WIDEORBIT has always been committed to continuous innovation and investment in our core products and we're proud to continue that tradition," said WIDEORBIT Chief Product Officer WILL OFFERMAN. "Our 21.0 release of WO Traffic includes the Electronic Material Instructions module, a significant step forward in automation for what was previously a highly manual process, and just one of several new features designed to help our broadcast TV and radio customers maximize revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency."

