DOUG CHRISTIE is leaving his co-hosting job in afternoons at BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO to return to the NBA, this time as a an assistant coach for the SACRAMENTO KINGS. CHRISTIE played five seasons with the KINGS among his 14 years and seven teams in the league; he has been co-hosting afternoons at KHTK alongside JASON ROSS and serving as color commentator on NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA's KINGS' telecasts.

“It’s been a dream of mine to coach for the SACRAMENTO KINGS,” said CHRISTIE. “I feel like I have some unfinished business. I’d like to thank my family at NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA as well as KHTK for an amazing ride. I look forward to working with Coach WALTON to deliver a winning team to the great fans of SACRAMENTO.”

“DOUG has been a pillar within the SACRAMENTO KINGS organization for decades,” said head coach LUKE WALTON. “I’m excited to add his years of basketball knowledge and energy to our coaching staff and our great group of players.”

