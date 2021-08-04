Esport Lounges

REKTGLOBAL has partnered with the multi-city BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL to bring esports lounges to festival sites. The lounges feature a combination of solo play, interactive experiences, and performances. There will be hourly tournaments with live commentary, presented on a large stage.

2021 Festival cities and dates:

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (BELKNAP Park) AUGUST 27-28

COLUMBUS, OH (Historic Crew Stadium) SEPTEMBER 3-4

CHARLOTTE, NC (CHARLOTTE Motor Speedway) OCTOBER 1-2

For more information on BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL, visit www.breakawayfestival.com.

