(L-R) Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Hubbard, Taylin Lewan, Taylor Lewan

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's TYLER HUBBARD and his wife, HAYLEY HUBBARD, along with TENNESSEE TITANS Offensive Tackle TAYLOR LEWAN and his wife, TAYLIN LEWAN, hosted the first event at the newly-built FIRSTBANK AMPITHEATER in FRANKLIN, TN last night (8/3) with their star-filled concert supporting their nonprofit, FEEDING NASHVILLE.

The show was sponsored by BARSTOOL SPORTS' “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, co-hosted by TAYLOR LEWAN, and featured short videos of LEWAN and fellow pro football player WILL COMPTON, along with other special guests in between performances. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE (FGL) performed their songs throughout the duration of the show, including the first ever live performance of one they called their “COVID hit,” “Long Live.”

Net ticket proceeds directly supported the nonprofit, and FIRSTBANK surprised the four hosts by presenting a $25,000 check to FEEDING NASHVILLE towards the end of the event.

The show began with performances from LILY ROSE and LAUREN ALAINA. Next, FRANKLIN-born and raised CENTENNIAL HIGH SCHOOL alumni RUSSELL DICKERSON, performed his song with FGL, “It’s About Time,” along with his current radio single, “Home Sweet.” By the end of DICKERSON’s set, it was announced that the show had already made $350,000, and it was just getting started.

THOMAS RHETT began his set with a song he penned and let FGL cut, “Round Here,” which was a crowd favorite. He also played his song “Country Again,” and told the crowd that when he hopped off the plane from CALIFORNIA and landed in TENNESSEE, everything just “felt right.” He played a set of his originals, and the audience waved their cellphone flashlights in the air for his love song to his wife, “Die A Happy Man.”

FGL and RHETT then brought Contemporary Christian artist CHRIS TOMLIN on stage to perform the trio's single, “Thank You Lord.”

FGL surprised the crowd with previously unannounced performer CHASE RICE, and performed their current radio single, “Drinkin Beer. Talking God. Amen,” this week's #1 song on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart, which they thanked the audience for.

MAREN MORRIS was next up on the setlist and sang her hit tracks “The Bones” and “My Church” before bringing her husband and fellow Country star RYAN HURD to the stage to perform their love song, “Chasing After You.”

The evening wrapped up with another set from FGL, this time bringing NELLY to surprise the audience to perform their 2012 chart-topper, “Cruise.”

