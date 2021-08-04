New Widget

AUDIOBURST has released a beta version of its new embeddable web search widget for podcast and conference websites, AUDIOBURST Finder. The widget, unveiled at PODCAST MOVEMENT 2021 in NASHVILLE, offers keyword search of podcast episodes allowing users to find and listen to audio clips (AUDIOBURST's "bursts") to sample the shows and share the clips to social media.

"The AUDIOBURST Finder brings us one step closer to solving the challenge of audio discovery," said AUDIOBURST CEO AMIR HIRSH. "It opens a window through which listeners can search and sample creators' content before subscribing. Additionally, as brands build out audio strategies and produce high quality content, AUDIOBURST Finder gives them a new way to repurpose the content and engage consumers right from their corporate website.

The conference version allows participants to search convention sessions online, which is being implemented on PODCAST MOVEMENT's website. PODCAST MOVEMENT Pres. DAN FRANKS said, "We're happy to come back together in person this year, while also streaming dozens of hours of content for global audiences that can't make it. The AUDIOBURST Finder on our website enables the PODCAST MOVEMENT community to search through audio clips from this year's sessions by keyword, speaker, brand, or topic, and discover bite-sized content and specific moments they may have missed or wish to discover. We'll be adding content daily, and hope our members dive in and find some bursts they love!"

