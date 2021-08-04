Cothran (Photo: Jason Myers)

SHORE FIRE MEDIA has hired LEXI COTHRAN as Account Executive, based in the company’s NASHVILLE office. COTHRAN takes the role after two years as a publicist for NASHVILLE-based SWEET TALK PUBLICITY, and previously spent four years at iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE NETWORKS as a Digital Producer.

“LEXI’s range of experience provides a well-rounded approach to campaigns,” said SHORE FIRE NASHVILLE Dir./Publicity JACLYN CARTER. “She has worked in an evolving media landscape on both the artist and media sides, and her knowledge of Country music, the digital landscape and the NASHVILLE community will be a valuable addition to growing the SHORE FIRE team.”

