Former MTV/VIACOM executive VAN TOFFLER's GUNPOWDER & SKY production company is premiering two new podcasts under its deal with AMAZON's AUDIBLE.

The podcasts are an investigative podcast, "SHELVED," co-produced with XTR and created by journalist TOM MAXWELL and his wife BROOKLYN MAXWELL, looking at music projects that were shelved, based on MAXWELL's articles at LONGREADS, and "LIGHTERS IN THE SKY," created by CORBIN REIFF, based on his book about great concerts.

“Between ‘LIGHTERS IN THE SKY’, ‘SHELVED’, and our productions in the AUDIBLE ‘Words + Music’ franchise, we have something for every music lover to sink their teeth into,” said TOFFLER. “We’re stoked to yet again, join forces with the incredible AUDIBLE team to help us reach millions of ears and shine a light on some of the most groundbreaking and influential artists, iconic moments and untold stories in music history.”

