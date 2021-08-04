Fellowships

CANADA's HOT DOCS and the INSPIRIT FOUNDATION have announced the five participants winning fellowships in their Podcast Development Lab for BIPOC creators in CANADA with early-stage ideas for non-fiction series. The fellowships are accompanied by $1,000 grants.

Participants in the 2021 program, which will run through SEPTEMBER, include NICOLA DOUCETTE and LUCAS KAVANAGH's "20 RED FLAGS";' MELISSA HAUGHTON's "EXCEPTIONALISN'T"; ISABELLE RUIZ DE LA ORDEN's "MADE UP WORDS"; OSHAMIMI MAYAKI and ALEXANDRA SPROULE's "MONEY NO GET ENEMY"; and SARENA PARMAR's "STORIES MY GRANDMA NEVER TOLD ME."

“We’re thrilled to welcome these seven creators to participate in our inaugural Podcast Development Lab,” said HOT DOCS Managing Director ALAN BLACK. “Their projects got us excited both by the important and rich stories they are aiming to tell as well as their dynamic and creative approaches. We’re so pleased to be able to provide these up-and-coming podcasters with the mentorship they need to further develop their project and bring it to the next level.”

INSPIRIT Dir./Programming CHRIS LEE added, “INSPIRIT is excited to welcome the inaugural cohort of the HOT DOCS Podcast Development Lab. We look forward to seeing these talented storytellers develop their skills, build connections, and tap into their creativity throughout their time with the Lab.”

