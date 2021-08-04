Debuts Today

SPOTIFY's latest original podcast chronicles the history of Reggaeton with the help of host IVY QUEEN.

"LOUD" takes the musical genre through its history, from its roots in dancehall and hip hop to its explosion in popularity in PUERTO RICO in the '90s. The weekly show will include guest appearances by several stars of the format.

The show's first episode, "The Zone," debuted on SPOTIFY TODAY (8/4).

